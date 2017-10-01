Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check Sunday
Brown caught four of nine targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Ravens.
Brown was easily the team's most targeted wideout, but he struggled to get on the same page with Ben Roethlisberger on the day. He watched as the team fed Le'Veon Bell a massive workload and grew frustrated to the point of throwing objects on the sideline. Brown racked up 26 catches for 354 yards over the season's first three weeks and should bounce back next week against the Jaguars, as his team will likely make it a priority to get him involved from the jump.
