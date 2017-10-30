Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check

Brown caught five of 10 targets for 70 yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Lions.

Brown's day would've looked a lot better had he not been flagged for pass interference on a long touchdown in the second half. While he was ultimately outdone by JuJu Smith-Schuster -- who finished with 193 yards receiving and a touchdown -- it's possible the rookie's emergence could force defenses to devote a little less attention to Brown moving forward. We won't have any chance of finding out next week with the Steelers on bye, however.

