Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check
Brown caught five of 10 targets for 70 yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Lions.
Brown's day would've looked a lot better had he not been flagged for pass interference on a long touchdown in the second half. While he was ultimately outdone by JuJu Smith-Schuster -- who finished with 193 yards receiving and a touchdown -- it's possible the rookie's emergence could force defenses to devote a little less attention to Brown moving forward. We won't have any chance of finding out next week with the Steelers on bye, however.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores third touchdown of season•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Posts big numbers versus Chiefs•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sees 19 targets in Week 5 loss•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check Sunday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tops 100 yards with touchdown•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check Sunday versus Minnesota•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...