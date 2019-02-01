Steelers' Antonio Brown: Hints at desire for new team
Brown said Thursday that he just wants to win and doesn't care where that happens, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Brown may still be open to a reconciliation with the Steelers, but he doesn't seem to be doing much to make it happen, instead adding fuel to the fire with an Instagram post that shows him hugging Jerry Rice while photoshopped into a 49ers uniform. Multiple teammates have spoken out in favor of Brown staying in Pittsburgh, and Steelers owner Art Rooney recently said he'd be willing to sit down with the star wideout to hear his side of the story, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Rooney previously said it would be hard to envision Brown staying in Pittsburgh, with multiple reports suggesting the team would explore trade options. The 49ers are a strong fit in terms of cap space, positional need and coaching/quarterback personnel, but that doesn't mean they'll be willing to pay whatever price the Steelers expect in a trade.
