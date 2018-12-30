Steelers' Antonio Brown: Holding out hope to play
Brown (knee) is taking part in a pregame warmup and remains hopeful to play Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After Brown failed to practice Saturday, the Steelers labeled the wideout as a game-time decision for Week 17, but there didn't seem to be much optimism about his chances of suiting up. According to Rapoport, Brown is "doing everything he can to play," but it's unclear if his activity early Sunday will be enough to earn him an active status in advance of the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff. A call on Brown's availability looks destined to come down to the wire, with clarity on the matter potentially not arriving until the Steelers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Even if Brown dresses for the contest, there's a chance his reps and production could be more limited than usual while he's clearly less than 100 percent healthy.
