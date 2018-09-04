Steelers' Antonio Brown: In line to be full-go

Coach Mike Tomlin expects Brown (groin/hip) to be full-go for Sunday's season opener against the Browns, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brown didn't play in the preseason as he managed his groin/hip issue, but he's back at practice and looks good to go for Week 1. That notion would be cemented if the wideout is either not listed on Wednesday's injury report at all or is listed as a full practice participant. Whereas Brown's Week 1 status is not in doubt, Pittsburgh's star running back, Le'Veon Bell, has yet to sign his franchise tag with the team.