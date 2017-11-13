Steelers' Antonio Brown: Lackluster showing in appealing matchup
Brown brought in three of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts.
Brown didn't quite parlay a premium matchup versus the vulnerable Colts secondary into the most productive of outings, but he did turn in a key 32-yard reception in the second half. The game marked Brown's first without double-digit targets since Week 4, which led to a season-low reception total. Despite the disappointing outcome from a fantasy perspective, Brown's value remains sky-high heading into a Week 11 matchup against a Titans secondary that's proven susceptible on multiple occasions this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores third touchdown of season•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Posts big numbers versus Chiefs•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sees 19 targets in Week 5 loss•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Held in check Sunday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tops 100 yards with touchdown•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...