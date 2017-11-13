Steelers' Antonio Brown: Lackluster showing in appealing matchup

Brown brought in three of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts.

Brown didn't quite parlay a premium matchup versus the vulnerable Colts secondary into the most productive of outings, but he did turn in a key 32-yard reception in the second half. The game marked Brown's first without double-digit targets since Week 4, which led to a season-low reception total. Despite the disappointing outcome from a fantasy perspective, Brown's value remains sky-high heading into a Week 11 matchup against a Titans secondary that's proven susceptible on multiple occasions this season.