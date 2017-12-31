Steelers' Antonio Brown: Leads league in receiving yards this season

Brown (lower leg) missed his second straight game, finishing the 2017 season with 101 catches (on 162 targets) for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He added 61 yards on 11 punt returns.

The Steelers have a first-round bye, giving Brown an extra week to recover before their Week 19 AFC divisional round game. Prior to the injury, Brown was on pace for over 1,850 yards, which would have been a career-high, and he likely would have scored double-digit touchdowns for a fourth straight season. Despite missing two games, Brown still led the league in receiving yards, his second time doing so in the past four seasons, and has now finished among the top five in receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. At 29, Brown shows no signs of slowing down and should again be among the elite receivers in 2018.