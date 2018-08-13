Steelers' Antonio Brown: Leaves practice with limp
Brown limped off the practice field during Monday's session, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
There was a glimmer of hope regarding Brown's health when he returned to practice Saturday in full pads, but the wideout may have aggravated his quadriceps injury further during Monday's session. The Steelers haven't been particularly vocal about his recovery effort, so it remains to be seen if they'll clarify his situation in a timely manner.
