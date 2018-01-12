Steelers' Antonio Brown: Listed as questionable, expected to play Sunday

Brown (calf/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars after missing Friday's practice because he was under the weather.

Just when it appeared that Brown was past the partially torn left calf muscle that he suffered on Dec. 17, after practicing fully both Wednesday and Thursday, an illness prevented the wideout from working Friday, with coach Mike Tomlin sending Brown home for the day, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Despite Brown's absence from the Steelers' last practice of the week, Tomlin expects his star pass-catcher to play this weekend, an outcome that will be confirmed, either way, upon the release of the team's inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff.