Steelers' Antonio Brown: Listed as questionable for finale
Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after not practicing all week.
Brown missed practice once again Friday due to his knee issue, but a player of his stature doesn't necessarily need to practice in order to play. "I gave him a vet day on Wednesday," coach Mike Tomlin noted Friday. "He got in here yesterday and didn't feel comfortable enough to do it. We sent him for tests today. We'll get the results of those tests and have more information. He is a veteran player. If he gets better, not a lot of physical repetitions needed to perform. We'll see where all of that goes." With that in mind, we'll view Brown as a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. If the star wideout is limited or out this weekend, James Washington would be a candidate to see added work opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster.
