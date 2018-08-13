Steelers' Antonio Brown: Looks okay after practice

Brown (quad) was walking and dancing around the sideline without a noticeable limp after he was removed from Monday's practice, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brown initially limped off the field but apparently wasn't too bothered by the injury thereafter. He returned to practice Saturday for the first time since the end of July, and while initial reports suggest Monday's aggravation wasn't too serious, it's still something that needs to be monitored throughout the week. The Steelers have no incentive to push Brown back into action for Thursday's preseason game in Green Bay.