Steelers' Antonio Brown: May have been fine to play

Brown's absence from Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals may have been the result of a dispute rather than a knee injury, Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The report cites several unnamed sources who said the decision had nothing to do with a knee issue that was listed on the Week 17 injury report. Brown reportedly had a confrontation with an unnamed teammate Wednesday morning, then skipped out on team activities for the rest of the week. Coach Mike Tomlin referred to the superstar wideout as a game-time decision, and yet nobody ever saw Brown test out his knee before he was listed as inactive. This is the kind of situation that typically would lead to a trade or outright release, but Brown's immense talent and commensurate contract leave the Steelers with a huge incentive to work things out. The 30-year-old received a $19 million signing bonus in February 2018 and is signed through 2021, per OverTheCap.