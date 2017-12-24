Steelers' Antonio Brown: May not be ready for potential wild-card game
Brown (lower leg) likely wouldn't be available for the wild-card round of the playoffs if the Steelers fail to finish as one of the AFC's top two seeds, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
At 11-3, the Steelers are currently second in the conference entering Week 16 after losing to the 11-3 Patriots a week earlier. Pittsburgh has winnable games against sub-.500 teams in the Texans and Browns to close out the season, but may need to win both in order to ensure the 10-4 Jaguars don't leapfrog them in the standings. Brown, who isn't playing Sunday in Houston, hasn't officially been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup with Cleveland, but that seems highly unlikely after the wideout was believed to have sustained a partially torn calf muscle against New England. The Steelers have yet to provide many specifics regarding the nature and extent of Brown's injury beyond head coach Mike Tomlin stating the six-time Pro Bowler was dealing with a "significant contusion" to his lower leg.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Out for Weeks 16 and 17•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Suffers partial calf tear•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Headed to hospital for evaluation•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Diagnosed with bruised calf•
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...