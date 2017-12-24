Steelers' Antonio Brown: May not be ready for potential wild-card game

Brown (lower leg) likely wouldn't be available for the wild-card round of the playoffs if the Steelers fail to finish as one of the AFC's top two seeds, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

At 11-3, the Steelers are currently second in the conference entering Week 16 after losing to the 11-3 Patriots a week earlier. Pittsburgh has winnable games against sub-.500 teams in the Texans and Browns to close out the season, but may need to win both in order to ensure the 10-4 Jaguars don't leapfrog them in the standings. Brown, who isn't playing Sunday in Houston, hasn't officially been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup with Cleveland, but that seems highly unlikely after the wideout was believed to have sustained a partially torn calf muscle against New England. The Steelers have yet to provide many specifics regarding the nature and extent of Brown's injury beyond head coach Mike Tomlin stating the six-time Pro Bowler was dealing with a "significant contusion" to his lower leg.