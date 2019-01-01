Steelers' Antonio Brown: May not have requested trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Brown hasn't actually requested a trade.

The most recent report suggests Brown made some angry comments last Wednesday but hasn't actually taken the step of having his agent request a trade. He didn't play in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals, with multiple sources suggesting his absence was the product of a disagreement rather than a knee injury. It seems the issue may have started with Brown becoming angry at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who said Tuesday on the radio that he views the 30-year-old wideout as a friend and hopes to have him back in Pittsburgh for 2019. While there's still some work to be done between the various parties, it's hard to see how anyone benefits from Brown playing for another team. The structure of his contract forces the Steelers to take a huge cap hit even if he's traded, and any personal issues between Brown and Roethlisberger should ultimately be outweighed by their long track record of success working together.