Steelers' Antonio Brown: May play Saturday

Coach Mike Tomlin relayed Thursday that the Steelers will "decide at the 11th hour" if Brown (quad) will play Saturday against the Titans, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Brown has been a limited practice participant this week, though Tomlin noted that the team simply is "managing" the star wideout's reps and "being smart." Brown thus represents a risky DFS play this week, but his Week 1 status is not in question at this time, nor is his standing as the top fantasy option at his position.