Steelers' Antonio Brown: Meeting with coach Tuesday
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he plans to meet with Brown later Tuesday but wouldn't reveal whether the wideout was excused from Monday's team meeting and film-review session, Judy Battista of NFL.com reports.
In addition to missing the mandatory meeting, Brown made a post on his personal Twitter account suggesting that the Steelers should trade him. While it's unclear if Brown's comments were serious or not, Tomlin clarified Tuesday that the six-time Pro Bowler hasn't requested a trade, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The details regarding Brown's meeting with Tomlin likely won't be made public, but regardless of what topics are discussed, the prevailing belief is that the receiver will be on the field Week 3 against the Buccaneers and draw his usual high volume of targets.
