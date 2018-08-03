Steelers' Antonio Brown: Minor injury issue
Brown, who was sent back to Pittsburgh to have an unspecified injury evaluated, is expected to be fine in a few days, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin declined to specify the nature of Brown's issue, but at this stage it doesn't seem to be a major concern. Per Tomlin, it's "just a day-to-day, minor injury. Nothing to speak of." With that in mind, we'll continue to view the Steelers' star wideout as day-to-day.
