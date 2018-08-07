Steelers' Antonio Brown: Nearing return

Brown (quad) rejoined the Steelers on Tuesday and is expected to resume practicing this weekend, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brown spent five days away from the team to receive evaluation and treatment for an undisclosed injury that apparently isn't too serious. The Steelers have no incentive to rush him back to practice, as Brown presumably would be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles even if he were 100 percent healthy.

