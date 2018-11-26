Steelers' Antonio Brown: Nine catches in loss at Denver
Brown hauled in nine of 12 targets, racking up 67 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
Pittsburgh's all-world receiver has five or more catches in every single game this season, joining Julio Jones as the NFL's only wideouts to have maintained such a streak through Week 12. Brown has been a volume monster all season (entered Sunday ranked seventh in the NFL with 9.9 targets per game), and his output has reflected accordingly. He's finished top-12 in receiving yardage four times over his past seven appearances. What's more, the foundation of Brown's massive fantasy production in 2018 has been a streak of eight consecutive games with a touchdown, which was finally snapped during the Steelers' loss at Mile High Stadium. Upcoming in Week 13 is a matchup against a talented Chargers secondary that's held opposing wide receivers to 120 catches and 1,554 receiving yards this year (among NFL's six best in both categories).
