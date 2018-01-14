Steelers' Antonio Brown: 'Not close to 100 percent,' but in line to play

Brown (calf/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Jaguars, is expected to "give it a go" and play, though his partially torn left calf muscle is "not close to 100 percent," a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Nearly one month removed from the injury he suffered Dec. 17 in a Week 15 loss to the Patriots, Brown was able to put in two full practices this week before sitting out Friday's session with an illness. The ailment isn't expected to present any issues Sunday, but the Steelers are still harboring some concerns about Brown's calf holding up in the cold weather at Heinz Field. The team will evaluate Brown during warmups, but unless the calf presents serious problems as he takes part in pregame drills, it's expected that the wideout will suit up and take on a normal workload. Despite missing Pittsburgh's final two regular-season tilts, Brown finished the 2017 campaign as the NFL's leading receiver with 1,533 yards.