Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not communicating with team
Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Brown (knee) was held out of Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals due to a combination of injury and lack of communication, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Brown had permission to miss practice Thursday and Friday, with the expectation he'd get an MRI on his knee and show up for a Saturday walk-through. He didn't do either of those things, instead waiting until Sunday morning to have agent Drew Rosenhaus inform the team that the wide receiver was ready to play, per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com. At that point, the Steelers had understandably become frustrated with the lack of communication and told Brown he couldn't play in the game. Tomlin said the team hasn't received a formal trade demand, but he did acknowledge the possibility of some form of punishment, also admitting there might be a point at which Brown wouldn't be worth the trouble. Tomlin didn't actually say Brown has reached that point, seemingly leaving the door open for the relationship to be repaired. Adamski notes that Tomlin has a clear incentive to quiet discussion about the Steelers being dishonest with their injury report, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports still stands by his Tuesday report that Brown has requested a trade. Other reports suggested a dispute with a teammate -- possibly Ben Roethlisberger -- played a role in the recent events, but it now seems that may be unrelated to the larger issue at hand. The 30-year-old wide receiver hasn't made a public statement and doesn't seem to have contacted the Steelers since Sunday.
