Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not getting interest from 49ers yet
49ers general manager John Lynch said he hasn't spoken with the Steelers about trading for Brown, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
San Francisco has drawn the most buzz as a possible destination, in part due to Brown's late-January Instagram post that shows him photoshopped into a 49ers uniform. It's also a fit in terms of positional need and cap space, with the added benefit from Pittsburgh's perspective of moving Brown out of the AFC. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said he's now heard from more than three teams with interest in a trade, but he maintains no deal will be made unless the Steelers receive an impressive package in return. While Colbert is likely just attempting to maintain leverage, it isn't crazy to think the Steelers could retain Brown if the trade offers are truly disappointing. The team hopes to find a solution before March 17 when Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus.
