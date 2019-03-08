Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not going to Buffalo

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he won't trade for Brown and has moved on to focus on free agency.

Beane admits he had discussions with the Steelers on Tuesday, but he seems to have given up on the idea of a trade -- possibly because of concerns Brown wouldn't agree to play for Buffalo. A report earlier this week suggested the Steelers expect to complete a deal by Friday, though the more sensible deadline would be March 17 when the 30-year-old wideout is due a $2.5 million roster bonus. The list of remaining suitors presumably includes Oakland and Tennessee, with a few other teams also involved.