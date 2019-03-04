Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not lacking for suitors

Brown is drawing interest from at least six teams, with the Cardinals and Broncos recently joining the Raiders, Saints, Titans and Redskins in pursuit of the 30-year-old wideout, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Brown probably isn't too thrilled with the list, considering New Orleans is the only suitor with a high-caliber quarterback or a 2018 playoff appearance to its name. Of course, the four-time All-Pro would make a big difference for any of those other franchises, and he'd probably draw more targets on a team that doesn't have Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Given the wealth of interest, Pittsburgh shouldn't have any trouble finding a strong offer before Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus March 17.