Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not playing Saturday

Brown wasn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason contest against the Titans, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Steelers indeed made the decision to hold out Brown at the last second, all but ensuring he won't play in a game before the regular season. With an unimpeded week of practice under his belt, though, he appears to have proven the health of the quad injury that has hindered him on occasion for the past month.

