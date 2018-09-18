Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not with team Monday

Brown wasn't present for the Steelers' team meeting and film review Monday, though it's unclear if his absence was excused or not, Ed Bouchette and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, head coach Mike Tomlin will address the media Tuesday at noon EDT, at which point the reason behind Brown's absence could be addressed. So long as Brown is present when the team reconvenes Wednesday, his status for the Week 3 game in Tampa Bay probably won't be much of a question. Even so, Brown's lack of attendance Monday may be more noteworthy than usual in light of a post made the same day on his personal Twitter account. In response to a comment, Brown suggested the Steelers should "trade" him to find out how valuable he is to the team, though it's unclear if he was actually making a serious request.