Steelers' Antonio Brown: Officially out for Week 16

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Brown is dealing with a significant lower-leg contusion and would be held out of Sunday's game against the Texans, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Tomlin didn't offer up any further details on Brown's injury nor did he comment on the wideout's status beyond Sunday, but it's worth noting that Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the NFL's leading receiver is dealing with a partially torn calf muscle that would keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. Brown's absence for at least Week 16 will mark the first time he's missed a contest due to injury since he sat out the Steelers' divisional-round loss to the Broncos in the 2015 postseason. Another update on Brown's outlook for the regular-season finale with the Browns -- as well as the postseason -- should come early next week, but while the five-time Pro Bowler is sidelined Sunday, wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers and tight end Jesse James will likely take on elevated roles in the Pittsburgh passing attack.