Steelers' Antonio Brown: Officially ruled out for Week 17
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he didn't have an update on Brown's (lower leg) condition, but indicated the wideout has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
After Brown went down Week 15 against the Patriots with what Tomlin later termed a significant lower-leg contusion, it was always believed that the six-time Pro Bowler was targeting the playoffs rather than either of the final two regular-season contests for a return. Tomlin's comments Tuesday suggests that remains the case for Brown, who will benefit from an additional rest beyond Week 17 with the Steelers clinching a first-round bye following Monday's victory over the Texans. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers should see the bulk of the snaps at receiver against Cleveland with Brown out of the mix, but since it's a mostly meaningless game for Pittsburgh, it wouldn't be surprising if depth wideouts Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey saw more involvement in the passing attack than usual.
