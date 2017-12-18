Steelers' Antonio Brown: Out for Weeks 16 and 17
Brown (calf) will miss the rest of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Diagnosed with a partially torn calf muscle, Brown should be able to rest without much consequence -- at least for the Steelers -- until the divisional round of the playoffs, considering they merely need to beat the Texans and Browns (or have Jacksonville lose a game) to clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. While he might try to push for a quick return if circumstances were different, Brown seems to accept the current situation, even tweeting that he views the injury as a "minor setback" for himself but not for the team. Of course, Brown's belief that the injury won't impact the Steelers' chances of winning a Super Bowl doesn't do anything to help fantasy owners that won't have their top wideout in the lineup for championship week. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers all figure to take on added snaps and targets Week 16 against Houston's immensely burnable pass defense.
