Steelers' Antonio Brown: Posts big numbers versus Chiefs

Brown caught eight of 10 targets for 155 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Despite plenty of attention from Marcus Peters, Brown rose to the occasion and eclipsed 150 yards for the second straight week. A large chunk of his production came on a 51-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that ultimately decided the game. While Brown is accustomed to posting big numbers, he has been especially sharp in 2017 and is currently on pace to top his career high of 1,834 receiving yards set two years ago. He will look to continue his torrid start to the season next week against the Bengals.