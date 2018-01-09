Steelers' Antonio Brown: Practices fully Monday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin classified Brown (calf) as a "full" participant in Monday's practice, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Because the Steelers won't open their postseason until Sunday against the Jaguars, the team won't issue its first official practice report until Wednesday. In any event, Brown's activity level Monday suggests that he'll be a full participant come Wednesday, which would likely allow him to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. That speaks to the dramatic improvement Brown has shown in his recovery after the left calf issue prevented him from playing in the Steelers' final two regular-season contests. Expect the six-time Pro Bowler to take on his usual high-volume role in the passing attack during the divisional round.