Steelers' Antonio Brown: Practices fully Wednesday

Brown (calf) practiced fully Wednesday.

Brown, who hurt his calf back on Dec. 15, is thus on track to return to action for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars. Assuming no setbacks in the next couple of days, look for the Steelers' top wideout to approach this weekend's contest minus an injury designation.

