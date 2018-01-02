Steelers' Antonio Brown: Progressing in rehab
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Brown (lower leg) is progressing well in his rehabilitation, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brown hasn't seen the field since Week 15, when he sustained a significant contusion to his lower leg. If the Steelers hadn't locked up a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, Tomlin stated Brown would likely have been listed as questionable for a game during wild-card weekend. However, the Steelers don't suit up again until the divisional playoffs, kicking off Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m. ET. With nearly two more weeks to focus on his recovery, Brown appears to be in a good spot to return at the same time.
