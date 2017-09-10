Steelers' Antonio Brown: Puts up video game numbers
Brown caught all 11 of his targets for 182 yards in Sunday's win over Cleveland. He had one fumble, but the ball scooted out of bounds.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with Brown on two deep balls, totaling 88 yards, but he did most of his damage on quick outs, slants, and drags - allowing Roethlisberger to deliver the ball in rhythm and produce yards after the catch. Such catch-and-run throws are hard to stop given Brown's speed and technical ability, so expect Brown's high target-to-catch conversion rate to continue - especially when not doubled up. While singling Brown might have been unheard of last season, the return of Martavis Bryant and early success of Jesse James will make it hard for opponents to shade to Brown.
