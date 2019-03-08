Steelers' Antonio Brown: Refutes trade news
While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated late Thursday that the Bills are close to acquiring Brown from the Steelers, the player is calling it "fake news" and another league source is calling the deal unlikely, The Buffalo News reports.
The Steelers would seem to have a lot more say in Brown's final destination than the disgruntled player, so we'll still give Rapoport -- always a reliable source -- credence while acknowledging there's no completed deal yet. We'll know more as soon as Friday, while we'll note the Bills have all kinds of cap room and need an offensive stud perhaps more than any team in the league. At bare minimum, it's become clear the Steelers' initial high price for Brown has come down and Bills general manager Brandon Beane is highly interested, especially if he can acquire a player of Brown's caliber for less than face value.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Trade to Bills imminent•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Should be traded soon•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not lacking for suitors•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not getting interest from 49ers yet•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Already drawing interest•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't come cheap in trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.