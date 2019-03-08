Steelers' Antonio Brown: Refutes trade news

While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated late Thursday that the Bills are close to acquiring Brown from the Steelers, the player is calling it "fake news" and another league source is calling the deal unlikely, The Buffalo News reports.

The Steelers would seem to have a lot more say in Brown's final destination than the disgruntled player, so we'll still give Rapoport -- always a reliable source -- credence while acknowledging there's no completed deal yet. We'll know more as soon as Friday, while we'll note the Bills have all kinds of cap room and need an offensive stud perhaps more than any team in the league. At bare minimum, it's become clear the Steelers' initial high price for Brown has come down and Bills general manager Brandon Beane is highly interested, especially if he can acquire a player of Brown's caliber for less than face value.