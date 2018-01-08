Steelers' Antonio Brown: Returns to drills Monday

Brown (calf) returned to practice Monday, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brown would have been able to play in the wild-card round, if the Steelers weren't one of the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs. As such, Brown's presence at Monday's session wasn't a surprise in the least and could forecast ridding himself of a designation before the end of the week. Adding credence to such a thought process was a comment from Brown himself Monday. "I'm going to be who I am [Sunday against the Jaguars]," he told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.