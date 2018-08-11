Steelers' Antonio Brown: Returns to practice Saturday
Brown (quad) is wearing full pads and participating in Saturday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Brown, who returned to the team Tuesday after tending to his minor quad injury back home, appears to be nearing full health as the Steelers wouldn't rush their star wide receiver back to practice on a bum leg. With Brown's quad issue essentially in the rear-view mirror, he might be held out of Thursday's preseason tilt against the Packers as a precaution. Other than Eli Rogers (knee), the remainder of the Steelers' receiving corps is in good health at this point.
