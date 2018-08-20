Steelers' Antonio Brown: Returns to practice

Brown (quad) participated in Sunday's practice.

Brown has been bothered by his quad on-and-off since the beginning of training camp, but he's mostly been able to practice the past couple weeks. After sitting out Thursday's preseason loss to Green Bay, the 30-year-old wideout practiced in full pads Sunday and appeared to be moving without any issue. The Steelers may look to get Brown his first and only action of the preseason in Saturday's game against the Titans.

