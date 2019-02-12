Steelers' Antonio Brown: Saying goodbye to Pittsburgh fans

Brown posted a tweet Tuesday thanking Steelers fans and saying it's "time to move on and forward."

It's been three weeks since Brown dropped a hint on Instagram that he'd be interested in joining the 49ers, and he's now leaving minimal room for interpretation about his desire to be traded or released -- with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting the 30-year-old has officially requested a trade. An outright release presumably isn't a real option for the Steelers, as Brown has already been handsomely paid in the form of signing and roster bonuses, leaving him with three years and approximately $39 million remaining on his contract. In a league where the best wide receivers make at least $16 million per season, Brown has a lot of value under the terms of his current deal. Of course, he might demand a new contract if he's traded, in which case the Steelers would have a much tougher time finding a partner. Both sides would like to reach a resolution before March 17, at which point Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus.