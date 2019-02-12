Steelers' Antonio Brown: Saying goodbye to Pittsburgh fans
Brown posted a tweet Tuesday thanking Steelers fans and saying it's "time to move on and forward."
It's been three weeks since Brown dropped a hint on Instagram that he'd be interested in joining the 49ers, and he's now leaving minimal room for interpretation about his desire to be traded or released -- with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting the 30-year-old has officially requested a trade. An outright release presumably isn't a real option for the Steelers, as Brown has already been handsomely paid in the form of signing and roster bonuses, leaving him with three years and approximately $39 million remaining on his contract. In a league where the best wide receivers make at least $16 million per season, Brown has a lot of value under the terms of his current deal. Of course, he might demand a new contract if he's traded, in which case the Steelers would have a much tougher time finding a partner. Both sides would like to reach a resolution before March 17, at which point Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Hints at desire for new team•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Could stay or be traded•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Could stay in Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Future with team uncertain•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Team likely to hear trade offers•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not communicating with team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...