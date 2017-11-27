Steelers' Antonio Brown: Schools Green Bay secondary
Brown caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-28 victory over the Packers.
Brown caused problems for the Packers all night long, as nine of his 10 catches went for first downs. Even after his two touchdowns Sunday, the three-time All-Pro receiver somehow managed to save his best act for the end as his second-to-last catch was a brilliant grab along the sidelines in which Brown barely got both feet inbounds. He's now put up 313 yards and five touchdowns in his last two appearances while notching 10 receptions on both occasions, but it should be noted that each performance came against a subpar pass defense. Brown will now take aim at the Bengals in Week 13.
