Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores game-winning TD late

Brown caught five of six targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bengals.

Brown was quiet for most of the game, but he won it by taking a slant 31 yards to the house with his team down 21-20 and 10 seconds remaining. The star wide receiver actually ranked fifth on the Steelers in targets, but his explosiveness allows Brown to excel even during dips in workload. Pittsburgh will be on bye in Week 7, at which time star running back Le'Veon Bell is scheduled to return to the team.