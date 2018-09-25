Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores in win over Bucs
Brown caught six of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
Despite all the noise leading up to this game, Brown had another relatively quiet outing, saved only by his second touchdown this season. Still, he has 42 targets through three games, so it may just be a matter of time before he busts out. That could come as soon as Week 4 against a Baltimore defense he torched for 213 yards on 11 catches in a 39-38 win last season.
