Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores late touchdown versus Bengals

Brown caught eight of 15 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Brown overcame a toe injury to suit up, and although the rainy conditions were less than ideal, he still put up another 100-yard game. The wideout has now topped the century mark in three straight appearances, each of which have seen him hit pay dirt at least once as well. Brown's touchdown Monday was particularly important, as it tied the game with under four minutes remaining. Although Brown took a shot to the head while making that catch -- a six-yard reception in the back of the end zone -- he was able to remain in the contest. That should leave fantasy owners with no injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens.