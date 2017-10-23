Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores third touchdown of season
Brown secured four of 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.
Brown entered the game sitting first in the league in targets (74), receptions (48), receiving yards (700), and catches of 20-plus yards (11). His biggest knock was his inability to reach pay dirt on a regular basis. Despite a tough matchup against a Bengals secondary that surrendered the third-fewest receiving touchdowns in the league prior to kickoff, that notion should be a lesser concern moving forward now that Brown has seen multiple red-zone targets for the third time in five weeks while catching a touchdown for the second time in as many games. Up next for the All-Pro wideout is a date with a Lions defense that's surrendered the 24th-most receiving yards per outing through Week 7.
