Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores twice in win
Brown caught six of his eight targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Brown caught a 43-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger for Pittsburgh's first score, then added his second on a 1-yard screen pass just before halftime. His sideline grumbling earlier this season is a distant memory, as Brown has now scored a touchdown in five straight games and has eight of the team's 14 receiving touchdowns through seven games. Earlier this season he caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore, who he faces in Week 9.
