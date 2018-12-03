Steelers' Antonio Brown: Season-high 154 receiving yards in loss
Brown caught 10 of 13 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.
Brown caught two passes on the opening drive including a 46-yard reception that set up the first of two one-yard touchdown runs by James Conner. Brown scored his team-leading 12th touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the first half to give Pittsburgh a 23-7 lead and the 154 receiving yards was his best in a game this season. Week 14 has him facing Oakland. In his last game against the Raiders Brown set his single-game highs in receptions (17), targets (23) and receiving yards (284).
