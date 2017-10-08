Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sees 19 targets in Week 5 loss
Brown hauled in 10 of 19 targets for 157 yards in Sunday's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.
Brown saw no shortage of volume in this one after being held to 34 yards and throwing a tirade on the sideline last week. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was able to hook up with his top wide receiver for some big plays, including a 49-yard connection on Pittsburgh's first play from scrimmage, but the pair failed to get into the end zone while Roethlisberger was picked off five times. A lack of touchdowns is the only thing holding Brown back this season, as just one of his 40 catches for 545 yards through five weeks has found paydirt.
