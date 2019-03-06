Steelers' Antonio Brown: Should be traded soon
The Steelers expect to trade Brown by the end of the week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that three new teams have entered the bidding, while a a pair of early suitors -- the Jets and Cardinals -- have bowed out. Oakland is consistently mentioned as one of the bidders, with Tennessee, Washington and New Orleans also reported to have some level of interest. The Steelers prefer to trade Brown to the NFC, or at least to an AFC team that doesn't seem like a major threat to make a deep playoff run. Other possible fits include San Francisco and Green Bay.
