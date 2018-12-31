Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sits out season finale
Brown (knee) was inactive for Pittsburgh's 16-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 17, finished the 2018 season with 104 catches (on 168 targets) for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.
Brown scored in all but three games this season and exceeded 100 receptions and 1,200 yards for a sixth consecutive season. However, after leading the Steelers in both receptions and receiving yards for each of the past five seasons, he yielded that distinction to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finished with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards. Brown has three years remaining on his current contract, and with Smith-Schuster and James Conner each under contract for two more seasons, the Pittsburgh offense should continue to be a dominant force in 2019.
