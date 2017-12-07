Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sits out Thursday's practice
Brown (toe) did not practice Thursday.
Brown ended up as a game-time decision for this past Monday night's win over the Bengals after missing practice both Friday and Saturday, but he ended up playing every snap on offense in the game, en route to hauling in eight catches for 101 yards and a TD. We suspect that the star wideout isn't in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Ravens, a notion that would be solidified by Brown's return to practice, in any capacity, Friday.
